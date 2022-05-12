Skip to main content

Frank Lampard Hails Mason Mount's Chelsea Achievements After Leeds Win

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed the achievements of Mason Mount as the midfielder reached double figures in both goals and assists over the course of the season against Leeds United.

The Blues man netted the opening goal before assisting Christian Pulisic to become only the fifth Chelsea player to register double figures for both goals and assists in a season.

Speaking after Everton's draw at Watford, via BeIN Sports, Lampard discussed Mount's achievements.

imago0045854346h

He said: "Mason is a fantastic player & I'm pleased he's getting those numbers. He's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him."

Lampard coached Mount at both Derby County and Chelsea, where he brought him into the first team.

Chelsea are now reaping the rewards of Lampard's faith, and Lampard himself is benefitting too as Mount put in a performance of the highest quality against Everton's relegation rivals, Leeds, to keep the Toffees out of the bottom three.

imago1011938603h

Speaking last month, Mount admitted that he sets himself targets and wanted to reach double figures for goals and assists this season.

He said:"It has been a productive season for me. At the beginning of the season, it is something I looked at.

"You want to be that midfielder that gets into the box, is a threat and scores. That’s something that I have looked at and always wanted to be.

"This season it is starting to come off a bit more. But you have periods where you don’t score. I have had those periods this season as well. It is up and down so you have to keep working hard and hopefully, it continues."

imago1010235509h
