Frank Lampard hails N'Golo Kante's influence on Chelsea side

Frank Lampard says N'Golo Kante played a 'big part' in Chelsea's 3-1 victory against Leeds United in the Premier League. 

Chelsea came from behind in the fourth minute, courtesy of a goal from former Blues forward Patrick Bamford, to move to the top of the Premier League.

Despite Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic getting the goals for the Blues, midfielder Kante played another hugely influential role in the middle of the park.

Lampard was asked if Kante was the best problem-fixer in the Premier League and he responded: "With N’Golo last year people talked a lot about N’Golo. I think he played about 50 percent of the games. And when I came to the club he came off the back of a bad injury which became a bit of a domino effect. 

Christian Pulisic breaks American record for fastest to 10 Premier League goals

"This year when I watch him play and am fortunate enough to work with him. When you ask him to do anything on the football pitch in a midfield sense.

"When you ask him there is going to be a test put in front of him he quietly goes about hit in the most incredible way. Leeds midfield so mobile the test was always gong to be there and I felt we dealt with it brilliantly. N'Golo was a big part of that."

