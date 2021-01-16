Frank Lampard hails 'outstanding' Mason Mount after netting winner against Fulham

Frank Lampard has lavished praise on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after his second-half strike saw the Blues earn victory in the west London derby against Fulham.

The 22-year-old was the standout performer for the visitors at Craven Cottage and got the match-winner in the 78th minute as he found the net from inside the box to see of 10-man Fulham.

Chelsea had lost four of their last six Premier League matches prior to the win against Fulham, and Mount eased the pressure on the under pressure Lampard.

And Lampard heaped praise on Mount who came to the rescue as Chelsea sealed back-to-back wins all competitions on Saturday evening.

"He was the outstanding player,” Lampard said as quoted by the Standard.

"I thought Mason’s performance all round was fantastic. He’s been very good for us, last year, this year. He’s a big example of when I mention youth, he turned 22 last week. I came to Chelsea at 22 and I wasn’t blowing the world away, I was finding my feet. He’s already got so many games under his bel

"His effort, his attitude and his quality of play today was outstanding."

