Frank Lampard has admitted it will be a difficult decision when deciding his Chelsea team that will face Arsenal at Wembley in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Chelsea boss is one way away from lifting his first trophy in charge of the Blues since taking over last summer and will soon have to make his decision on his starting lineup at Wembley.

With plenty of depth across the squad, Lampard knows it will be a difficult decision on who to include and leave out on Saturday.

"There will be difficult decisions to make tomorrow because we have competition in the squad," he said on Friday in his press conference.

"I have changed it at times throughout the season, as we consider the games we had as we go and assess whether we can win a game.

"For a Cup final, of course, it becomes even more difficult because I know how much players want to play in these games.

Frank Lampard will need to decide who to start in goal: continue with Willy Caballero or bring Kepa back into the team.

"We have to be a strong squad, we have to be together and people that come off the bench have a part to play, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

"If we win, then it’s reward as a collective group."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be absent for the Blues after picking up a small problem, while Willian and N'Golo Kante will be assessed to see if they can start the final, but are in the squad.

"N'Golo Kante and Willian are in the squad, so we will see if they are fit enough to be in the starting XI.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek has got a small problem which he picked up yesterday so he is out of the game."

