Frank Lampard Has Mixed Emotions Following Chelsea's UCL Triumph

Frank Lampard has admitted he has mixed emotions over Chelsea winning the Champions League this season.

He was dismissed back in January after 18 months in charge and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The German then went onto claim a top four finish as well guiding the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.

Lampard started the Champions League campaign, taking Chelsea into the knockouts but Tuchel finished the job, securing the club's second ever European cup.

The former Chelsea player and boss is a pundit for the BBC at the European Championships, and he was asked about his departure from Stamford Bridge.

What Frank Lampard said

Speaking on the BBC prior to England's 1-0 win over Croatia, Lampard was asked if he had mixed emotions over the Champions League triumph.

He replied: "Yeah. When you work towards something, you want to be there, you want to be the manager. I am never going to try and lay claim on that. I was part of the early foundation potentially but Thomas did a fantastic job getting them there.

"I will say, that when I watched it, first I am a Chelsea person and Chelsea fans are happy and the club deserves that. Secondly to see Mason and Reece James perform at that level, people like Mendy, Chilwell and Thiago, who came in during my time there, makes me pretty proud. But it was a great achievement by them and very well managed."

