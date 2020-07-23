Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard responds to touchline feud with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during 5-3 defeat to Premier League champions at Anfield

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't 'got a problem' with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair were seen exchanging words on the touchline on Wednesday evening during the Blues' 5-3 defeat at Anfield. 

It was high-scoring affair on Merseyside which saw the visitors nearly seal a comeback having been 4-1 down early on the in the second-half, but Alex Oxlade Chamberlain sealed the win as Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions. 

But their was controversy for Liverpool's second goal after Sadio Mane was adjudged to be fouled by Mateo Kovacic outside the area, which he clearly won the ball, and Trent Alexander-Arnold guided home the resulting set-piece. 

Lampard was left furious on the touchline and exchanged words with Klopp and was heard to be telling the Reds boss to sit down whilst using several expletives.

"For me, it wasn't a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren't going our way," Lampard told Sky Sports. "But I've not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he's managed this team has been fantastic.

"Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it's done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it."

Chelsea's race for a Champions League place heads to the final day after they failed to get the point they needed on Wednesday night. 

