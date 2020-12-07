Frank Lampard has 'no worries' over Timo Werner's form

Frank Lampard insists he has no concerns over Timo Werner's form and believes he will be a huge player Chelsea.

The 24-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer and has already made a noticeable impact on the Blues attack.

Werner currently has four goal and four assists in the Premier League this season, but his record could have looked even better.

He has missed guilt-edged chances against Newcastle United and Leeds United, which was an open goal, and has come under pressure.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But Lampard focused on his positive work and the impact he has made and will continue to make in the future.

"I've got no worries about Timo," said Lampard. "He's come into this league and made a big impact straight away.

"His speed, direct nature, things he creates for the team, the fact that he's getting lots of chances and makes lot of chances through his explosive nature and desire to be in the right areas.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard labels Kai Havertz a 'top player' after summer arrival

"And that I love. I've got no worries about him. Timo's going to be a huge player for this club.

"He's scored some goals already, of course he'll want to be scoring more and he's missed a couple. But he'll keep getting there and he'll score those goals.

(Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't think that the Spain game has got anything to do with it. I spoke to him after that game and it didn't feel like a negative thing he was going to carry with him.

"There's been a few games since then, he played up at Newcastle since then and absolutely ripped up on about five occasions with the ball and was dangerous even though he didn't get his goal.

"So I just think it's a small moment as all strikers have. And I've got no worries."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube