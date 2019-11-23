Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard has ruled out managing Tottenham after José Mourinho's appointment

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says managing Tottenham Hotspur one day 'wouldn't happen' following Chelsea connection.

Lampard has been at the club as a player and now a coach, and feels a connection with the Blues. He believes he owes it to the club who have given him so much over the years.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference against Manchester City, Lampard gave a 'firm no' in response to whether he'd consider managing Spurs. 

"I can firmly say no, and you can replay that in ten years. It wouldn't happen."

José Mourinho did though make the move to Tottenham this week after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club, and despite his Chelsea connections in the past, Lampard understands why the former Chelsea boss made the move.

"José Mourinho has managed a lot of football clubs over a long career and sometimes that’s what happens. So that’s his decision and whether fans judge you or not is out of your hands."

"Obviously I went to Manchester City for a year at the end of my career but Chelsea is certainly so close to my heart, hence why I am so proud to manage the club and why I wouldn’t manage Tottenham.

"That’s no disrespect to anyone, it’s just because of what Chelsea has given me over my time as a player and now, it’s certainly not on my list."

----------

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

Stay tuned on SI.com for live updates.

