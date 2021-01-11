Frank Lampard heaps praise on Billy Gilmour following Morecambe win

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke about Billy Gilmour following his side's 4-0 win over League Two side Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round on Sunday.

Gilmour, 19, was given the nod in central midfield against the Shrimps and he didn't disappoint - the Scotsman ran the show in the middle of the park on what turned out to be a straightforward win for the Blues.

Assessing Gilmour's performance in his post-match interview, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: "I think Billy is pushing and I think Billy has been pushing since he made his breakthrough last season against top-level opposition against Liverpool.

"He played brilliantly and got man of the match and reproduced that against Everton in two games then his injury came pretty soon after that."

Gilmour sustained a knee injury back in July 2020 against Crystal Palace, just months after breaking into the first-team.

Lampard added: "From those moments and from before, I knew Billy would be a very, very good player for this club to say the least, even at his young age. He’s pushing. He came, moved the ball well, he did it when he came on against Manchester City last week."

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 42-year-old has been pleased with the progress made by some of the academy graduates at the club, with the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi consistently performing for the west London outfit.

Lampard said: "When you talk about the academy players – people talk about and I talk about the youth of this squad performing very well for us.

"What we can’t ask the youth of this squad sometimes is to be absolutely consistent and be killers like other players in the league are in terms of the numbers they produce and consistently produce. That will come for our lads but at the moment their contributions are good. Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and Mason [Mount] as well."

----------

