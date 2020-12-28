Lampard heaps praise on Hudson-Odoi following performance against Aston Villa

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard heaps praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi following performance against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard liked the performance of  Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi during their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old was given a chance from the start following his impressive 45 minute spell against Arsenal on Boxing Day. 

And Hudson-Odoi didn't fail to disappoint, putting in an impressive performance which should see him in contention to start in the upcoming games for Chelsea. 

His manager Frank Lampard also acknowledged his bright performance, and believes he has the capabilities of taking his game to the highest level. 

"I liked his performance today and I liked the range of his passing which was very evident in the first half. a couple of great cross field ball and some of feet, touches and movement were great. 

"The obvious next part is end product because we want to see Callum as he did against Arsenal to go one v one to be confident to go one v one because he has the ability to do it and to get crosses in like he did for Tammy at Arsenal. 

"The top wingers produce it in the Premier League in recent years and Callum definitely has capabilities and that will be the next stage for him."

----------

