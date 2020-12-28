Frank Lampard heaps praise on John Terry's influence on Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has lauded former teammate John Terry ahead of his side's clash against Aston Villa on Monday.

Terry, head assistant coach at Villa, has played a vital role in seventh-placed Villa's showings this season after a near escape from relegation last season.

Quoted by Goal, Lampard said: "I’m sure John has an influence because he’s one of the greatest centre-backs that played in the Premier League for England and in the world for a long time and an absolute wealth of knowledge."

Terry and Lampard won three Premier League trophies as teammates in a Chelsea shirt.

Lampard is aware of the value Terry brings to any dressing room, and alongside Dean Smith, he's managed to steer Villa to a decent position in the table.

He added: "His input will be invaluable to Dean Smith and all the staff and the team are working hard.

"You’ve seen a big uplift and I’m sure there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes from John and all the staff."

The Chelsea manager is vary of the threat posed by Villa and knows the West Midlands outfit will be no pushovers.

He said: "I think they are a good team with very good individual players. They added to their squad in a very good way in the off-season.

"Good manager, good coaches and good players that are playing well and they are in a really good time at the moment.

"I’m not completely surprised. It will be a tough match."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram