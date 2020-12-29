Chelsea boss Frank Lampard highlights N'Golo Kanté's durability

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has lauded midfielder N'Golo Kanté's durability with the Frenchman taking little time to recover between games.

Kanté has been a mainstay in Lampard's side since the start of the season, and it remains a huge challenge for the manager to keep one of his best players fit and firing.

Lampard said, after on Monday: "I spoke to him a lot between the games to make sure he was okay."

The Chelsea manager has managed Kanté's minutes so far this campaign in an attempt to keep him fresh for crunch league games.

Lampard added: "This year I've tried to manage him in a different way - he missed the Champions League games to rest - so I think he's in a good place."

Kanté has been Lampard's go-to-man in the middle of the park since the start of the season.

Kanté's versatility has shown this season, with the 29-year-old playing on the right side of midfield as well as a deep-lying midfielder.

Lampard said: "He's not just a defensive midfield player. He's got the capability to play a deeper role but he can get forward with the ball."

Kanté can be afforded a rest in the coming games with the likes of Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin and Mateo Kovačić all pushing for minutes.



