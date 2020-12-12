Frank Lampard hits back at Chelsea have 'strongest squad in the Premier League'

Frank Lampard hit back at Jurgen Klopp's comments of Chelsea having the strongest squad in the Premier League and labelling them title favourites.

Chelsea were denied the chance of heading to the top of the league after a 1-0 defeat against Everton, which saw the Blues without a recognised winger with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi all out injured.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty was the difference in Merseyside. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Klopp has previously said Chelsea are the current favourites due to the strength of their squad, but Lampard hit back and explained by the Blues aren't favourites.

"That's life, it's a long season," said Lampard on starting a new unbeaten run.

"If the defeat makes some people who were talking about us - 'we're going to win the league', 'we've got the best squad in the league', it's ridiculous stuff because when you talk about best squads, you have to look at the teams that have won it last two, three, four years.

"Their squads are full of strikers and wingers that score 30/40 goals a season; midfield players that have won multiple league titles all over the place; experienced people that have won it and won Champions League's.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"And we have some but we also have young players, and as a squad we are not there. If you ask me in two or three years if I'm still here and we have a couple of league titles in our pocket and you're 'title contenders' then I would say yes.

"But at the moment people want to look at our squad and talk about it; it's very quick that it's gone from - I spoke after West Brom and Southampton - that we were nowhere near good enough, 'rubbish', 'useless'. Now last week we have got the best squad in the league and we're going to win it. We're probably somewhere in the middle. That's the reality of it and we have to work through that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube