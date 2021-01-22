Frank Lampard hits out at journalist amid growing pressure as Chelsea manager

Frank Lampard slammed a reporter during his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round match against Luton Town on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The press conference on Friday was all about Lampard and his Chelsea side, nothing to do with the match at hand this weekend in west London.

The pressure is growing on Lampard, more so because of the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in midweek, and the questions were back on Lampard about his job and the confidence of the team.

And Lampard was asked by a report about the influence of Petr Cech being around when confidence is so low in the squad, and Lampard's reaction was feisty.

"Well to be fair, I think their confidence would be shot if they were to read some of your pieces that you write at the minute because some of the confirmation bias that you reflect on games with, it’s like social media pundits to try and get a reaction in a negative way," Lampard said, as quoted by football.london.

"I read the pieces when we were doing well and they go both ways so I think for a journalist to be objective would be a start.

"In terms of Pete, his experience is vital, we need to use it. Even in years that we were successful and winning trophies there were tough moments. We had some really solid squads in those years and we know what it takes to turn the corner so we will work together on that."

It's a must-win tie for Chelsea on Sunday. Lampard was firmly behind his players, and now it's time for then to repay the faith and backing by producing a performance against Luton Town.

