Frank Lampard hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can play big part for Chelsea in 2020/21 season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can play a big part in Chelsea's 2020/21 campaign following his impressive performance against West Brom.

The 19-year-old has had to remain patient this season for his opportunities, despite the two recognised wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic both being injured.

Hudson-Odoi took his chance when he came on at half-time against West Brom when the Blues were 3-0 down, and made an impact by netting in the second-half as Chelsea salvaged a draw at the Hawthorns.

fbl-eng-pr-west-brom-chelsea (29)

The teenager will now be pushing for a start against Tottenham on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, but Lampard hopes the England international can now kick on following his performance at the weekend.

"With Callum, I certainly hope he has a big part to play this season," said Lampard. "When you talk about Ziyech and Pulisic, we are not inundated with wingers. 

We lost Pedro and Willian in the summer and we will need competition, we will need players just because of the stress of playing in the competitions that we have to play in. 

"And if Callum comes on and makes impacts like he did at West Brom, if he keeps improving and developing every day, he's a huge talent, so let's see."

----------

