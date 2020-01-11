Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard 'hopes Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is upset' after only scoring once against Burnley

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard joked in his post-match Burnley press conference that forward Tammy Abraham should leave Stamford Bridge feeling upset after the Blues' 3-0 win over Sean Dyche's side. 

It was a convincing afternoon, and a job well done for Frank Lampard's side in west London as goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi secured the three points. 

Tammy Abraham nodded home a cross from Reece James to bag his 15th goal in all competitions this season already.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides injury update on midfielder N'Golo Kante.

----------

But Frank Lampard joked that Tammy Abraham should be left upset after missing several chances, but said seriously that he was delighted with the 22-year-old's performance. 

"I hope he is upset tonight because he should have had two or three, because that is a how a striker should be, I know Tammy [Abraham] is like that.

"But at the same time, he got his goal, he keeps getting in there. I talks about his personality on the pitch all the time, and he was that all-round striker," Lampard said on Abraham's display.

"The next stage is can you be that little bit more clinical. But I'm delighted with Tammy."

Tammy Abraham's goal meant he became the first English player to reach 15 goals in a single season for Chelsea since boss Frank Lampard bagged 17 goals in the 2012/13 season. 

The win for Chelsea and Frank Lampard sees them remain in fourth with a five point lead ahead of fifth placed Manchester United. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance vs. Burnley was an 'absolute statement'

Frank Lampard has admitted he was delighted with the performance of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: 'Reece James is a big weapon' for Chelsea

Reece James has received plaudits from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following his display against Burnley.

Matt Debono

'VAR is a passion killer' - Frank Lampard remains undecided on technology

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has responded to anti-VAR chants which were sung by home supporters in the 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Reaction: 'Burnley victory felt good', says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had no complaints after he saw his side keep a clean sheet in a three nil victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante: Frank Lampard offers injury update on Chelsea midfielder

Frank Lampard provided an update on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante after he was absent in the three nil home win against Burnley.

Matt Debono

No substitutions: Frank Lampard breaks 366-game record in Chelsea's win against Burnley

Frank Lampard ended an unusual record after 366 games as Chelsea cruised past Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

HIGHLIGHTS: Callum Hudson-Odoi bags first Premier League goal as Chelsea see off Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's goals were enough for Chelsea to claim all three points against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard eyes West Ham defender Issa Diop as top January defensive target

Chelsea are eyeing up a £40 million move for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop this month, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea entertain Sean Dyche's Burnley side on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono