Frank Lampard 'hopes Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is upset' after only scoring once against Burnley

Frank Lampard joked in his post-match Burnley press conference that forward Tammy Abraham should leave Stamford Bridge feeling upset after the Blues' 3-0 win over Sean Dyche's side.

It was a convincing afternoon, and a job well done for Frank Lampard's side in west London as goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi secured the three points.

Tammy Abraham nodded home a cross from Reece James to bag his 15th goal in all competitions this season already.

But Frank Lampard joked that Tammy Abraham should be left upset after missing several chances, but said seriously that he was delighted with the 22-year-old's performance.

"I hope he is upset tonight because he should have had two or three, because that is a how a striker should be, I know Tammy [Abraham] is like that.

"But at the same time, he got his goal, he keeps getting in there. I talks about his personality on the pitch all the time, and he was that all-round striker," Lampard said on Abraham's display.

"The next stage is can you be that little bit more clinical. But I'm delighted with Tammy."

Tammy Abraham's goal meant he became the first English player to reach 15 goals in a single season for Chelsea since boss Frank Lampard bagged 17 goals in the 2012/13 season.

The win for Chelsea and Frank Lampard sees them remain in fourth with a five point lead ahead of fifth placed Manchester United.

