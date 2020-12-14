NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard: Important to bounce back from Everton defeat

Frank Lampard admits it's important for Chelsea to bounce back immediately after seeing their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end against Everton.

Chelsea's rich vein of form was stopped on Saturday after the Blues produced their worst performance of the season far at Goodison Park, which saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league

Now it's time for Chelsea to restart their momentum as the festive period comes into full flow and Lampard acknowledged ahead of their trip to Wolves that it's important to get back on track with a win.

"The Premier League is unforgiving, we saw that with different results over the weekend. We see it pretty much every matchday. 

"We weren't at our top level on Saturday and we got beaten, that's it. 

"We've been on a really long unbeaten run, playing some really good football as well as winning games, and we dropped our level for a game. It's absolutely on us to pick it up again straight away.

It was a tough and frustrating evening for Chelsea against Everton.

"We've been playing well and I'm not always the one that sits here and says that because I know the next game is always the most important one. But we've been playing well and getting results with that and moving in the direction we want.

"But this is the Premier League; you don't go to these clubs like Everton and expect anything, and we didn't quite perform and we lost the game."

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-aston-villa-premier-league
