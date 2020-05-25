Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's response to being dropped from Chelsea side

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard back in February after coming under heavy scrutiny for his performances in between the sticks for the Blues.

The Spaniard's back-up Willy Caballero was drafted in to replace Kepa in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power at the start of February.

Kepa made a costly error against Newcastle United in January which saw the Blues fall to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

"It is what I want for the team and I think with Kepa he knows, he'll be honest that there have been some mistakes that have cost us goals. It is the nature of it, so that needs to improve," Lampard said in January after dropping Kepa.

He was left to sit on the bench for four league games in a row before he returned against Liverpool in the FA Cup, and then Everton in the final game before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the Premier League season.

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (1)
(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But according to the Athletic, boss Lampard has been impressed with the way the 25-year-old has responded to being dropped from the Chelsea side.

The heavy price tag paid for Kepa when they acquired him from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £72 million has mean't Chelsea have been coy on letting him go, with the belief that they would struggle to recoup the majority of the money paid for the 25-year-old.

He has conceded 32 goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season, and the whole of the Blues' backline has been suspect across the campaign.

Kepa will need to start delivering and producing assured performances consistently if he is to have a long-term future in west London.

