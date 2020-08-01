Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta ruled out of Chelsea's UCL last-16 tie against Bayern Munich following hamstring injuries

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic will both miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next week. 

The Blues head to Germany to face Bayern in the second-leg of the last-16 tie where they are currently 3-0 down on aggregate. 

But Chelsea suffered a setback as they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final despite taking the lead inside the first 5 minutes at Wembley courtesy of Pulisic from close range.

It was an evening to forget though for Lampard's side as both Azpilicueta and Pulisic were forced off after picking up hamstring problems, while Pedro also came off in the late stages after dislocating his shoulder.

fbl-eng-facup-arsenal-chelsea (7)

Lampard revealed the extent of the injuries and ruled the duo out of the Champions League clash.

"I’m not thinking too much about [next week],” Lampard said post-match following the defeat.

“We were below par. Two hamstrings, one dislocated shoulder, we lost Willian yesterday, [N’Golo] Kante was not fit for this game, it was only if we needed him and Ruben Loftus-Cheek was out.

"We’re at the end of a long season – it’s not an excuse, but it felt like it came to a tipping point a bit today."

arsenal-v-chelsea-fa-cup-final (17)

The Chelsea boss was left frustrated as he conceded that they didn't do enough to win the final.

"We started well for 10-15 minutes. We could only blame ourselves from that point in football terms; we got complacent, took our time. A final can never be a stroll, we allowed them back in the game. A lot of today was on us.

“There are some elements in our game we’ve worked hard on all year, but some bits are in us as a group. We were slow, invited pressure, didn’t know where to go and we didn’t perform well enough to win a final."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Aubameyang brace wins FA Cup as Kovacic sees red, Azpilicueta and Pulisic suffer hamstring blows

Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final in controversial fashion at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

Latest on Kai Havertz to Chelsea: Leverkusen boss confirms 21-year-old has made decision regarding future

Kai Havertz' future has been decided and it will be left up to him to announce it, according to Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to give everything against Arsenal and have no regrets afterwards

Frank Lampard is looking forward to his first FA Cup final in charge of Chelsea after taking charge of the club just one year ago.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard tips Willian to continue 'being fantastic' against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Frank Lampard expects Willian to show what he's capable of during Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Arsenal.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: N'Golo Kante to return, Olivier Giroud to lead the line

Chelsea travel across London on Saturday to face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Ben Davies

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup Final

Frank Lampard's Chelsea return to Wembley to face Arsenal in the FA Cup Final on Saturday evening, looking to secure their first silverware of the Lampard managerial era, and round off a successful season.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup on Saturday 1st August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Wembley.

Matt Debono