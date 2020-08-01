Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic will both miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next week.

The Blues head to Germany to face Bayern in the second-leg of the last-16 tie where they are currently 3-0 down on aggregate.

But Chelsea suffered a setback as they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final despite taking the lead inside the first 5 minutes at Wembley courtesy of Pulisic from close range.

It was an evening to forget though for Lampard's side as both Azpilicueta and Pulisic were forced off after picking up hamstring problems, while Pedro also came off in the late stages after dislocating his shoulder.

Lampard revealed the extent of the injuries and ruled the duo out of the Champions League clash.

"I’m not thinking too much about [next week],” Lampard said post-match following the defeat.

“We were below par. Two hamstrings, one dislocated shoulder, we lost Willian yesterday, [N’Golo] Kante was not fit for this game, it was only if we needed him and Ruben Loftus-Cheek was out.

"We’re at the end of a long season – it’s not an excuse, but it felt like it came to a tipping point a bit today."

The Chelsea boss was left frustrated as he conceded that they didn't do enough to win the final.

"We started well for 10-15 minutes. We could only blame ourselves from that point in football terms; we got complacent, took our time. A final can never be a stroll, we allowed them back in the game. A lot of today was on us.

“There are some elements in our game we’ve worked hard on all year, but some bits are in us as a group. We were slow, invited pressure, didn’t know where to go and we didn’t perform well enough to win a final."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube