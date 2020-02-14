Latest Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers update on Pulisic, Abraham & Loftus-Cheek

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury status' of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Blues are preparing to welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Monday evening when the two come head-to-head in the Premier League.

February is a vital month for Chelsea in terms of qualification for the Champions League next season - with fixtures against Manchester United and Tottenham ahead in their next two league outings.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lampard gave an injury update on his squad:

CHRISTIAN PULISIC

"Christian trained with the Under-23s on Friday, which will hopefully be for a short period and we’ll factor him back into our training soon but he won’t be fit [for Manchester United]."

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK

"Ruben won’t be fit for this game. He’s getting closer, training a lot and he just needs more match fitness to be in consideration but it’s great to have him nearly back."

TAMMY ABRAHAM

"Tammy is still feeling the effects, we’ve had to take him out of training a couple of days this week. He trained today so we’re hopeful but he’ll be assessed over the weekend."

Frank Lampard will be hopeful his no.9 Tammy Abraham will be fit for the crucial clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which would provide Chelsea with a major boost.

Chelsea are only two points clear of fifth spot, and a defeat on Monday to the Red Devils will see their spot in fourth come under real jeopardy.

