Latest Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers update on Pulisic, Abraham & Loftus-Cheek

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury status' of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Blues are preparing to welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Monday evening when the two come head-to-head in the Premier League. 

February is a vital month for Chelsea in terms of qualification for the Champions League next season - with fixtures against Manchester United and Tottenham ahead in their next two league outings. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lampard gave an injury update on his squad:

----------

CHRISTIAN PULISIC

"Christian trained with the Under-23s on Friday, which will hopefully be for a short period and we’ll factor him back into our training soon but he won’t be fit [for Manchester United]."

----------

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK 

"Ruben won’t be fit for this game. He’s getting closer, training a lot and he just needs more match fitness to be in consideration but it’s great to have him nearly back."

----------

TAMMY ABRAHAM

"Tammy is still feeling the effects, we’ve had to take him out of training a couple of days this week. He trained today so we’re hopeful but he’ll be assessed over the weekend."

----------

Frank Lampard will be hopeful his no.9 Tammy Abraham will be fit for the crucial clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which would provide Chelsea with a major boost. 

Chelsea are only two points clear of fifth spot, and a defeat on Monday to the Red Devils will see their spot in fourth come under real jeopardy. 

----------

