Frank Lampard insists Chelsea can improve despite 15 game unbeaten run

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said his side still has room for improvement despite their impressive run of form this season.

Currently sat in third in the Premier League and top of their Champions League group, Lampard's men have significantly improved from last season, early indications have showed.

The Blues have improved defensively following the incomings of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. But in an attacking sense, Chelsea have become more ruthless in front of goal and the balance between defence and attack has development positively.

From signs on social media off the pitch to on the pitch, the group Lampard has to manage on a daily basis appears to a positive set of players who all get on with each other and are thriving with the competition within the squad.

Asked if there was a good team spirit amongst the group, Lampard said: "I do at this period of time. What it takes to win over the course of the season is consistency. At the moment, we are playing well but we can get better for sure.

"We have got a good spirit. We have got nine changes from midweek and the performance and result showed that.

"Things will test you on the way on that front with players who maybe aren’t in the team the next week because of competition or tough matches with every game in the Premier League being difficult. So there will be a lot of tests on the way.

"We should be understanding of where we are at. We are in a good place but things can be a lot better and they will need to be if we can sustain it over the course of the season."

