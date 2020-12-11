Frank Lampard on busy Christmas period: "All our focus is on the Premier League"

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has highlighted the need for focus for his squad with the Premier League known to be 'tough and unforgiving' during the busy Christmas period.

The Blues face five fixtures in the Premier League until the new year including tough away trip's to Arsenal and Wolves after Saturday's trip to Everton.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

However Lampard believes that his squad has the quality to remain part of the leading pack domestically, and is relieved to be able to put their primary attention on the league campaign after securing their last-16 qualification in Europe.

He said: "It's important and it's why it was very good for us to win our group in the Champions League and get a confidence boost and put that away until it starts again in the new year to focus on a busy schedule.

If you look at our next four games - Everton, we go to Wolves, we have West Ham and then Arsenal on Boxing Day - you see how challenging that is in a short space of time because they all have strong teams.

It's important to focus and for the squad to understand this Premier League is so tough and unforgiving that if we drop our standards we won't be where we want to be. Focus is all on the Premier League.

