NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea have 'huge potential' but admits there is work to be done

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said his squad have huge potential but insists they have a fair amount of catching up to do to compete for major trophies.

The Blues ran comfortable 4-0 winners against League Two side Morecambe and eased their way to the FA Cup fourth-round.

In his post-match interview, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: “What we have at the club, particularly in forward areas apart from Oli[Giroud] for obvious reasons, is a lot of young players who have a lot of potential or are new to the league.

"When you look around the Premier League and the players at the top of the scoring charts year in, year out are 27, 28, 29 years old. They are established and have worked their way to the top of the Premier League. And they produce week in, week out."

The Chelsea boss eluded to the level of expectation surrounding his big-money signings, highlighting that his starlets need to deliver on a consistent basis to justify the hefty price tag(s).

Lampard added: "With our players, people look at price tags and expect them to be producing at those sort of levels. I think they will do but there is work to be done to produce the numbers that will hopefully make up the gap to challenge for league titles.

“I played in teams that won titles and you need those forwards who score 20+ and those defenders who will keep clean sheets.

"You need those players throughout the team. For us, we have huge potential and some who have been there and done it. And that’s where we’re at at the moment. There is work to do."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

49867979
Transfer News

Napoli eyeing short-term loan deal for Emerson Palmieri

Havertz vs Morecambe
News

"The levels Kai can go up to are endless" - Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz following Morecambe win

Lamps vs Morecambe
News

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea have 'huge potential' but admits there is work to be done

fulham-v-millwall-sky-bet-championship
News

Why Chelsea's fixture against Fulham in Premier League could be rearranged

CHO third vs Morecambe
News

"He is making me really happy" - Frank Lampard lauds Callum Hudson-Odoi following Morecambe win

fa-cup-draw
News

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw and who can Chelsea face?

Billy vs Morecambe
News

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Billy Gilmour following Morecambe win

ErYHx9DXIAYD0HN
News

Frank Lampard praises Kai Havertz & Timo Werner's performances following Morecambe victory