Frank Lampard insists Chelsea have 'huge potential' but admits there is work to be done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said his squad have huge potential but insists they have a fair amount of catching up to do to compete for major trophies.

The Blues ran comfortable 4-0 winners against League Two side Morecambe and eased their way to the FA Cup fourth-round.

In his post-match interview, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: “What we have at the club, particularly in forward areas apart from Oli[Giroud] for obvious reasons, is a lot of young players who have a lot of potential or are new to the league.

"When you look around the Premier League and the players at the top of the scoring charts year in, year out are 27, 28, 29 years old. They are established and have worked their way to the top of the Premier League. And they produce week in, week out."

The Chelsea boss eluded to the level of expectation surrounding his big-money signings, highlighting that his starlets need to deliver on a consistent basis to justify the hefty price tag(s).

Lampard added: "With our players, people look at price tags and expect them to be producing at those sort of levels. I think they will do but there is work to be done to produce the numbers that will hopefully make up the gap to challenge for league titles.

“I played in teams that won titles and you need those forwards who score 20+ and those defenders who will keep clean sheets.

"You need those players throughout the team. For us, we have huge potential and some who have been there and done it. And that’s where we’re at at the moment. There is work to do."

----------

