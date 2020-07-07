Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard insists 'there is more to come' from Christian Pulisic amid Eden Hazard links

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and believes that he has the potential to match the achievements of Eden Hazard in west London.

The Blues manager dismissed comparisons between the 21-year-old and Hazard, and emphasised the American's more 'direct' style of play will allow him to leave his own separate legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Arguably Chelsea's stand out performer since the break, the American international has been a key part of the Blues' charge for Champions league football.

west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (27)

Lampard has backed the huge impact of Pulisic since the restart, and revealed he is hopeful that the young midfielder will develop into a top player at the club, just like he witnessed during his time playing with Eden Hazard.

"Having played with Eden and seeing come to the club at a very young age, very similar to Christian, he had special talent straight away of being able to receive the ball, have great balance and be able to go past players so well and he would draw a lot of players towards him to open up space to others, he was pretty unselfish in how he would make assists in that way.

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (1)

"I think with Christian he is possibly more direct in his style in terms of how he goes past players and runs off the ball, which I like.

"Eden would come and get the ball and take it past players a lot. I think with Christian he has the real ability to break a line and run forward which is a really great trait in the modern game. In terms of the comparison, why I stayed away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it and did it to an incredible level.

"Christian has it in his hands to go and make a real impact over a real period of time.

"The thing I’m so happy with now is when we are playing teams and the games are tough and we’re finding it hard to break teams down, he’s taking responsibility to change that, to change it in moments he has by using his ability to turn quickly and go past people. 

"It’s been great to see, and I keep saying, there’s a lot of development to come with Christian, I’m very happy with him."

The 21-year-old is likely to feature against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian likely to be competing for a starting berth in Lampard's side.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch/Live Stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Selhurst Park, ahead of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 7th July and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard remains coy on Jorginho return despite N'Golo Kante injury

Frank Lampard refused to comment on whether Jorginho will feature against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, despite the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in midfield due to injury.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to south London on Tuesday to face Crystal Palace with the Blues looking to maintain momentum in the race for Champions League football next season.

Ben Davies

Kante, Kovacic and Tomori to miss Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League visit to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Virgil van Dijk reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for £75M move to Liverpool in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk completed his move to Liverpool back in January 2018 from Southampton, and snubbed Chelsea and Manchester City in the process ahead of his switch to Merseyside.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger wants Chelsea to sign 'talented' Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed his desire for fellow German international Kai Havertz to make the switch to West London, and believes he would be an excellent fit to Frank Lampard's side.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard provides update on Jorginho's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains in his plans despite the midfielder falling out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono