Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and believes that he has the potential to match the achievements of Eden Hazard in west London.

The Blues manager dismissed comparisons between the 21-year-old and Hazard, and emphasised the American's more 'direct' style of play will allow him to leave his own separate legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Arguably Chelsea's stand out performer since the break, the American international has been a key part of the Blues' charge for Champions league football.

Lampard has backed the huge impact of Pulisic since the restart, and revealed he is hopeful that the young midfielder will develop into a top player at the club, just like he witnessed during his time playing with Eden Hazard.

"Having played with Eden and seeing come to the club at a very young age, very similar to Christian, he had special talent straight away of being able to receive the ball, have great balance and be able to go past players so well and he would draw a lot of players towards him to open up space to others, he was pretty unselfish in how he would make assists in that way.

"I think with Christian he is possibly more direct in his style in terms of how he goes past players and runs off the ball, which I like.



"Eden would come and get the ball and take it past players a lot. I think with Christian he has the real ability to break a line and run forward which is a really great trait in the modern game. In terms of the comparison, why I stayed away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it and did it to an incredible level.

"Christian has it in his hands to go and make a real impact over a real period of time.

"The thing I’m so happy with now is when we are playing teams and the games are tough and we’re finding it hard to break teams down, he’s taking responsibility to change that, to change it in moments he has by using his ability to turn quickly and go past people.

"It’s been great to see, and I keep saying, there’s a lot of development to come with Christian, I’m very happy with him."

The 21-year-old is likely to feature against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian likely to be competing for a starting berth in Lampard's side.

