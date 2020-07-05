Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Jorginho is in my plans at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains in his plans despite the midfielder falling out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho is yet to feature for the Blues since the Premier League restart, which has seen N'Golo Kante preferred in the midfield. 

But after the Frenchman was taken off with a hamstring injury in the final stages of Chelsea's 3-0 win against Watford in west London on Saturday in the Premier League, Jorginho's first minutes since the restart looked likely. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-watford (6)

Instead Lampard opted to bring on 19-year-old Billy Gilmour, who has broken through into the first-team this term, and it also saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek get a run-out against the Hornets. 

The Chelsea boss was quizzed on whether Jorginho has a future at Chelsea and Lampard said that he does. 

"Jorginho is in my plans," admitted Lampard following their fourth consecutive win at home. 

The 28-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy with former boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, and with the midfielder appeared to be low in the midfield pecking order, his future at the club could soon be coming to an end. 

Lampard also provided an injury update on N'Golo Kante who is expected to miss the Blues' next game against Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening. 

"He has a small hamstring injury which he will have a scan on tomorrow to see how bad it is. We are hoping it is small, that is what I've been told so far.

"After the scan we will know tomorrow. I'm guessing it will be a problem for Crystal Palace on Tuesday."

