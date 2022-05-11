Former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard has stated that keeping Everton in the Premier League would be a bigger achievement than winning titles during his time as a player at Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees are above the relegation zone as things stand, but are still in danger of suffering relegation.

Speaking ahead of Everton's Premier League clash on the weekend, via Daily Mail, Lampard discussed the importance of keeping his side in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea boss beat Thomas Tuchel's men recently to give them a huge advantage in their Premier League relegation battle.

When asked about which would be a bigger achievement, winning the Premier League three times as a player at Chelsea or keeping Everton up as a manager, he opened up on acheivements.

He said: "The stakes for this are bigger for me now than when I won the Premier League as a player. I say that because of what it means to the club.

"The economics of it are greater as well, to a different degree, and individually what you think about it. The idea of what it means to fans and the people who work here."

The manager continued to discuss how there is no reason for his side to believe that they are already safe from the drop.

"So there shouldn't be any way with four games to go - and one point out of the relegation zone - you think you are fine," he said.

"You spend the last two or three months with those intense feelings, so you can't treat it like anything else. I'm having an incredible experience."

