Frank Lampard knows where Chelsea can improve in summer transfer window

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted he knows where to strengthen this summer as the Blues look to build on a solid first year under his leadership. 

Their 2019/20 campaign came to an end following a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Bayer Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Saturday, and now Chelsea have weeks to rest, recover and prepare for the new season ahead which is set to commence on September 12. 

It's been a mixed season for Lampard's side, which has seen them concede 79 goals in all competitions, an average of 1.44 goals per game, which is their worst recorded season since the 1990/91 season [1.64 goals average per game].

After having a transfer ban last summer, Lampard will be able to head into the market this time round and has moved quickly to already seal Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. 

But other additions are expected to arrive through the doors at Stamford Bridge, with many set to depart also as Lampard looks to continue to shape his squad for the long-term. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (15)

Following the Champions League exit, Lampard commented on recruitment this summer and acknowledged that he can now sit down and have conversations regarding transfer strategy.

"We'll look at that," Lampard said. "That is our job and my job. From having a transfer ban, we missed where other clubs spent and improved. Recruitment is a big part of the game. Nights like tonight in a footballing sense show me a lot.

"It's now a conversation we can have because the season has ended. It's a very quick turnaround but now is the time to see what areas we can improve in." 

"I wouldn't expect anything, but it is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can. But now it is time to look at that." 

