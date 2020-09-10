SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard rubbishes claims he wasn't under pressure at Chelsea during 2019/20 season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has laughed off claims that he wasn't under pressure in his first year in charge of Chelsea. 

His playing days at the club were filled with great success, but there was plenty of unknowns when Lampard arrived at the club last summer. 

But having dealt with a transfer ban, Chelsea managed to clinch a top-four place and got to the FA Cup final in Lampard's first season. 

Ahead of the Blues' Premier League opener against Brighton, Ian Abrahams said to Lampard that he wasn't under any pressure last season from the club nor its fan. 

Lampard had different views, and quickly rubbished them: "I am surprised if you feel I was under no pressure last year. I think, if you follow us around and the job of a Chelsea manager, I don't think you can ever go through a season of no pressure. Because no matter what the circumstances, I think expectations to deliver are always there and the club is so big, there will always be pressures. 

"I thrive off those pressures and I enjoy them. It's what I love doing. I didn't come in the job to fight for fourth place or bring academy players in, I came here to try to win.

"Any club at our level has to try to tick major boxes, and recruitment is a huge part of that.

"Last year we weren't able to recruit in a big way. I wasn't able to bring in players that I felt would help the way I want us to go and the style that I wanted to play. And this year I have been able to have some impact on that, and more importantly the club have made the decision to bring in players. 

"It changes the landscape yes, I'm excited by that as much as feeling the pressure, and we're ready to work." 

