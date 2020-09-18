SI.com
Frank Lampard says Chelsea's Premier league clash against Liverpool isn't a statement match

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insist Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool isn't a fixture which is about making a statement to the rest of the league.

Chelsea host Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday and will be looking to claim a win against the Reds, something that they failed to do last season on three occasions despite going toe-to-toe throughout. 

After a big transfer spend in the summer window and winning their opening game against Brighton on Monday, Lampard insists the challenge ahead is closing the gap to Liverpool, not to make a statement. 

"This is not a game about making a statement," said Lampard. "It’s the second game of the season, and we were probably in pre-season zone in terms of our fitness at Brighton because of quarantine and international breaks.

"Now we take on the best team in the country last season. It’s a nice challenge for us to go head to head with them. They were the outstanding team last year, and we competed in every game against them. 

"They will always give you a tough match, and we will have to push the limits and try and close that gap. That’s the challenge in front of us."

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva for the game, however will have Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic, who returns from suspension, available on Sunday. 

