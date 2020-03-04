Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: FA Cup victory against Liverpool a one-off

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight after he saw his side battle past league leaders Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea booked their spot in the last eight after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley ensured they bagged a victory against the Reds this season after two previous losses this term. 

17 shots on goal for the Blues, the hosts put in a dominant and determined shift to damn Liverpool to their third straight defeat on the road. 

Lampard made six changes against Jurgen Klopp's side, and his selection choices proved to be spot on after both goalscorers were brought back into the side.

A win and a clean sheet has satisfied the Blues head coach, and he echoed those sentiments in his post-match interview. 

"[I'm] really proud because they [Liverpool] are the best team in the land," Lampard said to BBC Sport after the game.

"Them and Man City have proven that in the last two years, but this year, what they're doing in the league is incredible. So for us to put in the effort, the focus, the determination, the quality we put into the game was something special tonight.

"It's a one-off and we know, are very aware, there's a lot of work and a long way to go to get to where we want to go but you have to celebrate those moments. Particularly when you get a second [goal] because you know how dangerous Liverpool are until the last minutes, so to go 2-0 up was great."

----------

