Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will give new arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner the freedom next season to build their relationship on the pitch.

Havertz and Werner are two of just seven names which have been signed by Chelsea this summer, and are both set to make their debuts for the club at Brighton on Monday.

The duo both came from Germany; Havertz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile Werner joined from RB Leipzig, and the one area which they have in common - they are both German.

Lampard acknowledges the duo are friends from the national team, and wants the pair to bring their relationship off the field, onto the pitch and will do everything he can to build that relationship.

"I know they are good friends from the German national team, and of a similar age. That will certainly be a help and of course everyone will make him feel as comfortable as possible," Lampard said about the pair to the official Chelsea website.

"With Timo I have found that humility and desire to come here and be a success on the pitch, and I think they could help each other and certainly help the team.

"That relationship will be something that I will certainly promote between them, giving them the freedom to work together. That communication on and off the pitch will hopefully help bring the best out of them."

Kai Havertz is set to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea next season, while Timo Werner is likely to take the vacant no.11.

