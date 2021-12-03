Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Roman Abramovich's Role at Chelsea

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has discussed Roman Abramovich's role at the club and in decision making during his time in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

The pair have a strong relationship, going back to Lampard's playing days at the club but as Abramovich was not allowed in the country during the Englishman's spell as Chelsea manager, their relationship was made more difficult.

Speaking on The Overlap, Lampard opened up on his relationship with the Russian.

He admitted: "I certainly didn’t feel absolutely alone. I didn’t really (speak to Roman Abramovich), I didn’t need to, it wasn’t like that. I felt the support, I’m thankful they gave me the job."

Lampard then continued to reveal that Abramovich has the final decision on the managerial appointments and dismissals despite Marina Granovskaia's role at the club.

Continuing to speak on the decision making at the club, Lampard said: "The owner. You don’t always get it direct. You respect that, I’ve always respected him. I wouldn’t be sitting in the position I am now without him. To be fair, he’s made some good decisions."

Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel earlier in the year, with Chelsea going on to lift the Champions League trophy at the end of last season.

