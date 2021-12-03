Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Signing Timo Werner for Chelsea

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has opened up on his decision to sign Timo Werner ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool as he discusses his time at Stamford Bridge.

Werner arrived at the club in the summer of 2020, signing for £47.5 million after an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to The Overlap regarding all things Chelsea, Lampard reflected on his decision to sign Werner.

He said: "In the first year we had conversations about what players we wanted in the summer. I was never out of the loop. It was very open.

"Timo was a big one because Liverpool and Manchester United were in for him. When I had the conversation with Timo, I knew I had to be on my game to get him to come."

Werner struggled for form in his first season and has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as potential transfer destinations following a poor goalscoring spell at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard continued to discuss how difficult it was for the striker to adapt to Premier League football.

"With Timo and Kai there was clearly going to be adaptation issues. They were shocked at the speed of training, physical demands of the game." he admitted.

