Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Signing Timo Werner for Chelsea

Author:

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has opened up on his decision to sign Timo Werner ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool as he discusses his time at Stamford Bridge.

Werner arrived at the club in the summer of 2020, signing for £47.5 million after an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to The Overlap regarding all things Chelsea, Lampard reflected on his decision to sign Werner.

imago1000033602h (1)

He said: "In the first year we had conversations about what players we wanted in the summer. I was never out of the loop. It was very open. 

"Timo was a big one because Liverpool and Manchester United were in for him. When I had the conversation with Timo, I knew I had to be on my game to get him to come."

Read More

Werner struggled for form in his first season and has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as potential transfer destinations following a poor goalscoring spell at Stamford Bridge.

imago1003170130h

Lampard continued to discuss how difficult it was for the striker to adapt to Premier League football.

"With Timo and Kai there was clearly going to be adaptation issues. They were shocked at the speed of training, physical demands of the game." he admitted.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1003170130h
News

Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Signing Timo Werner for Chelsea

51 seconds ago
imago1008236276h
News

Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Reveals Why He Rejected Chelsea in February

30 minutes ago
imago1007861480h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested in January Move for Chelsea Star Ross Barkley

11 hours ago
imago0048465008h
News

Frank Lampard: Ben Chilwell Was 'Big Target' for Chelsea During £212M Spending Spree

11 hours ago
imago1008213180h (2)
News

Frank Lampard Makes Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Switch From PSG

12 hours ago
imago1000366475h
Match Coverage

West Ham vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

12 hours ago
imago1008392660h
News

'This Injury Was a Tough One' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Injury Struggles at Chelsea

12 hours ago
imago1008345885h
News

Report: Chelsea Not Willing to Let Hakim Ziyech Join Barcelona Until Champions League Fate Decided

13 hours ago