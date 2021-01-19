Frank Lampard makes 'improving' Callum Hudson-Odoi promise ahead of Leicester City clash

Frank Lampard insists Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to get opportunities at Chelsea if he keeps his good form up.

Hudson-Odoi started on the bench in the 1-0 win against Fulham before coming on prior to Mason Mount netting the only goal.

Lampard conceded post-match that Hudson-Odoi could've deserved to start the game, but highlighted the difficult selection issues he has to make in the wide areas.

The 20-year-old has only featured nine times in the league this season, and in recent weeks, Chelsea's goals have come when Hudson-Odoi has been on the pitch.

“He’s definitely playing well and improving but I think it is a lazy stat, the one about scoring when he’s on the pitch," Lampard told reporters, as quoted by football.london.

“If he’s directly involved in goals and assists then that’s a good start and he is doing that.

"He is playing at a really high level in terms of where we saw him last year, recovering from an injury. I think, visually, his confidence to go one v one and beat a man, that’s what he has to be about and last season it wasn’t quite there.

"He’s young and came off the back of a bad injury but now we are starting to see it come back.

"When he scored against Morecambe, I know it’s Morecambe, he broke the line and he is doing it much more regularly. His progression is there, he is getting his chances and he will get more chances.

"We had Christian Pulisic last year come to the club and have a really good record last season, best of his career. Hakim Ziyech has come and has had a good patch.

"Callum has raised his game and he will absolutely get opportunities, he is playing well, there is no doubt. He is playing better than I have seen him play for us and really contributing. That is through his own hard work. It is good to see."

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to make the starting team when Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power on Tuesday night.

