Frank Lampard is already looking and planning ahead for the 2020/21 which is just under five weeks away after his first year in charge of Chelsea came to an end.

A year which has seen Lampard finish his second full season in management, he has achieved what many thought he couldn't prior to the season starting - a top-four finish.

An FA Cup final and progressing into the Champions League knockout stages, albeit being knocked out in the last-16, it has been a successful campaign for the Blues.

Chelsea have already started planning for next season following the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with more set to arrive in west London.

Lampard looked back on the season with pride and promised that the Blues will do everything to keep moving forward.

"I always look at things," Lampard told the official Chelsea website on the 2019/20 season.

"I do it every night, I sit there and I assesses things. I think going away from football now for a week or so will help with the reflection, we can recharge and refresh. But I’m already thinking about next season.

"I’m thinking of where we want to go and how we need to improve. That game [versus Bayern] showed that we can compete, certainly the young players, but also highlights how much work there is for us to get to the level we want to be at.

"I’ve been there myself as a player. Going into Champions League games and realising how high the level is, and it’s about how you react to those experiences and come back from them. I’ll certainly be on the players to remember that as we go away but I have to say, I’m really proud for the effort and the togetherness that they’ve shown this season.

"I think a lot of people would have written us off this year. When you think of Chelsea eras just gone, of prime Hazards, and Drogbas and Terrys and Cechs, it looked different this year and the players have fought for everything.

"I hope the fans have appreciated that fight, we certainly appreciate their support, and I can promise them that we will be doing everything we can to keep moving forward.’

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube