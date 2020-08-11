Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard 'thinking about next season' already after 'proud' first year in charge at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard is already looking and planning ahead for the 2020/21 which is just under five weeks away after his first year in charge of Chelsea came to an end. 

A year which has seen Lampard finish his second full season in management, he has achieved what many thought he couldn't prior to the season starting - a top-four finish. 

An FA Cup final and progressing into the Champions League knockout stages, albeit being knocked out in the last-16, it has been a successful campaign for the Blues. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (29)
Across the two legs, Bayern Munich proved far too good for Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea have already started planning for next season following the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with more set to arrive in west London. 

Lampard looked back on the season with pride and promised that the Blues will do everything to keep moving forward.

"I always look at things," Lampard told the official Chelsea website on the 2019/20 season. 

"I do it every night, I sit there and I assesses things. I think going away from football now for a week or so will help with the reflection, we can recharge and refresh. But I’m already thinking about next season.

"I’m thinking of where we want to go and how we need to improve. That game [versus Bayern] showed that we can compete, certainly the young players, but also highlights how much work there is for us to get to the level we want to be at.

"I’ve been there myself as a player. Going into Champions League games and realising how high the level is, and it’s about how you react to those experiences and come back from them. I’ll certainly be on the players to remember that as we go away but I have to say, I’m really proud for the effort and the togetherness that they’ve shown this season.

"I think a lot of people would have written us off this year. When you think of Chelsea eras just gone, of prime Hazards, and Drogbas and Terrys and Cechs, it looked different this year and the players have fought for everything. 

"I hope the fans have appreciated that fight, we certainly appreciate their support, and I can promise them that we will be doing everything we can to keep moving forward.’

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest on Chelsea's move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen boss trolls Chelsea that Kai Havertz will join Dutch side this summer

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has joked that midfielder and Chelsea target Kai Havertz is heading to Heracles Almelo this summer instead of the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Willian undergoes medical ahead of Arsenal move following Chelsea exit

Willian confirmed his departure from Chelsea after the 2019/20 season came to an end for the Blues and he is one step closer to completing his move to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Latest on Kai Havertz' proposed summer move to Chelsea

Kai Havertz' transfer to join Chelsea this summer from Bayer Leverkusen could happen 'pretty soon', according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

Matt Debono

Juventus cool interest in Jorginho following Maurizio Sarri sacking

Juventus have cooled their interest in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in recent days after they confirmed the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz: Chelsea told to prioritise improving defence over 21-year-old

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea need to prioritise improving the defence before pursuing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

'We think it was a very successful season' - Chairman Bruce Buck delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's first year in charge at Chelsea

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has given head coach Frank Lampard the thumbs up following his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Willian confirms he will leave Chelsea this summer

Willian has confirmed he will depart Chelsea after seven seasons at the club following the end of his contract.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero wants to keep no.1 shirt at Chelsea after replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice

Willy Caballero has revealed he wants to continue being the number one for Chelsea after becoming the preferred choice in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target £20M move for Manchester City defender John Stones

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer.

Matt Debono