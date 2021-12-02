Frank Lampard Makes Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Switch From PSG

Frank Lampard has admitted he rubbed his hands together when Chelsea had the possibility of signing Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020.

The 37-year-old failed to agree a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and was quickly snapped up by the Blues and Lampard.

Despite his age and difficult night against West Brom, Silva has gone on to be an instrumental part of the defence which sees him play week in week out for Chelsea.

He made his 50th appearance for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday night which continued to highlight the club's shrewd business in the transfer window 18 months ago.

Lampard spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap to discuss the Brazilian's signing and revealed why Chelsea jumped at the chance to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

"Thiago Silva was a no-brainer," said the former Chelsea boss.

"When he came up, I was rubbing my hands together and going ‘yes please, free transfer’. He’s been one of the best centre-backs in the world for a while."

Silva signed a one-year contract extension in the summer as a reward for his top level performances.

He won the Champions League in his first season at the club with Thomas Tuchel, both of whom lost out in the final the previous season to Bayern Munich with PSG.

It was Lampard who brought him to the club and the former Blues head coach also detailed the message he received from Silva after the club lifted their second European Cup in May.

"Thiago Silva sent me a beautiful message after the game saying ‘thanks for bringing me to the club’," added Lampard.

Silva is once again out of contract this summer but it appears likely Chelsea will offer him another deal which will leave the ball over his future in his court.

