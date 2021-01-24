Frank Lampard: Mason Mount is crucial to the Chelsea side

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed the influence of Mason Mount on the side and won't drop the midfielder due to his positive form.

The 22-year-old has been a constant in the first-team since Lampard's arrival at Stamford Bridge. He has already made 26 appearances this season in all competitions and is regarded as one of the best players in the Blues team.

But Mount has come under heavy criticism from a section of supporters, often labelled as 'Lampard's son'. But Mount's performances in recent weeks in particular have shown why he deserves to be in the side. His work-ethic and performances have shown he is destined to become the Chelsea captain in the future.

And speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Luton Town on Sunday, Lampard admitted Mount would likely play due him being undroppable at the moment, despite the busy fixture schedule.

"At the moment Mason is playing well, so he’s a player that stays in the team for that," said Lampard, as quoted by the Sun.

“People talk to me about changing the team and why. But when players are playing well, I have no problem in keeping them playing.

“Of course, at some stage you will look for moments to rest because of the amount of games that we play.

“On the flip side, Mason is as fit as they come.

“He trains, he rests, he does everything professionally right. So if anyone can handle it, it’s Mason.

“There’s always a fine balance in this job as to when you can find rest for players that are crucial to the team.

“At the moment he’s playing with confidence and work ethic — the stuff that Mason churns out pretty much all the time for Chelsea.

"Now he is getting real recognition for it and I think he’s growing.

“Tough times are sometimes good for young players as they see things around them and see how other players react, see the right way to react.

“Mason does see the right way. We’ll see it in terms of rest, we’ll see how that goes, but at the minute he’s crucial to the team.”

