Frank Lampard: Mason Mount will only get better after scoring superb free-kick in 2-0 win against Wolves

Matt Debono

Mason Mount opened the scoring from a free-kick in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League and Frank Lampard insists he will only get better.

The 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match display as the Blues clinched fourth spot in the league meaning they will play Champions League football next season. 

Mount has enjoyed a successful first year playing for the Blues after spending last season in the Championship and became the first academy player to play 50 games in his debut season. 

He has recorded seven goals and six assists in the 37 appearances made in the league this season, with his only absence coming in the narrow 1-0 win against Norwich City last week. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (8)

Lampard was quick to praise the midfielder after his goal against Wolves but insists there is more to come from Mount.

"He will definitely get better, because he is so young and I think sometimes when a player comes in and plays in their breakthrough year and is consistently in the team people sometimes treat them like they’re older than they are. 

"He is still young. You saw his technique from the free-kick. He is a special technique, only top players can strike balls in that way.

"His all-round game for the season has been brilliant. His work ethic and training daily is brilliant. So he will get a lot better, and he has contributed a great amount and it is just the start for Mason at Chelsea."

