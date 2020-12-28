Lampard might alter formation against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't ruled out a change in shape for his side ahead of their clash against Aston Villa on Monday.

The Blues have looked very limited and predictable going forward in recent weeks as the goals have started to dry up, especially on the road.

Giving his pre-match thoughts, Lampard said: "When we changed the system before it certainly helped us get an uplift because we weren’t feeling as fluid as we like to be, and it is my job then to look at it and feel if we can be better."

A potential switch in style of play could help resolve Chelsea's struggles in front of goal, but Lampard claims that it is up to the players to find their rhythm.

He added: "I think it helped but the players are the ones. As much as the players weren’t good in the first half against Arsenal, they were very good for a long period and were improving in that unbeaten run so it is a case of staying strong mentally and just bringing back the good basics to get you on that run, because we have a talented squad.

"There is a lot of uplift in it but you have to keep hitting the basics day in day out.

"The few defeats we have had recently are because we dropped off a little and it is my job to pick it back up."

