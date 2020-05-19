Frank Lampard reminisces on incredible Munich 2012 victory in Champions League

Eight years to the day and Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy for the very first time in incredible circumstances.

One man who was around that day and is now the Blues' current boss, Frank Lampard, has looked back on the special night in Munich.

Chelsea being underdogs heading into the final was an understatement, they were all but written off. In Bayern's own country and at their home ground, everything was against the Blues.

Getty Images

But what unfolded was a night that Chelsea Football Club will never forget.

Dider Drogba's bullet-header equaliser at the death sent Roberto Di Matteo's side into extra-time after Thomas Muller steered a header in the final ten minutes to give Bayern the lead.

Drogba nearly turned from hero to villain giving away a penalty in extra-time but Cech came to the rescue to deny Robben.

The dreaded penalties came. Chelsea had experienced pain in Moscow in 2008 against Manchester United. Was it going to happen all over again? No, it didn't.

Didier Drogba rescued the tie and he finished it off as he stepped up and sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way to send Chelsea into jubilation and ecstasy.

Lampard captained the side that night, and spoke to Sky Sports reflecting on the 'best night of his footballing life'.

"You struggle to believe the story," Lampard said. "There were so many sub-plots to what was the best year in Chelsea's history.

"We were aware of being underdogs, and missing huge players. Robbie Di Matteo called us in for a pre-game meeting, and he actually had videos of all our family members sending good luck messages, whether it was our kids, or grans, wives, mothers, we sat there and it was tear after tear, emotion after emotion, and I thought it was amazing team management from Robbie.

Getty Images

"But we had something about us, and obviously we had the King in Didier. He came up with a header that nobody I think in world football could have scored, and then the winning penalty.

"Didier became a different person in those games leading up to the final. Even in the warm-up, he was caged, and that confidence rubbed off on those around him. That's why he's a Premier League great. He scored goals at the right moment to win you games.

"When Cech saved Robben's penalty, I thought: 'This could seriously be it.' I was nervous stepping up for my penalty, and Manuel Neuer looked huge in the goal, with his arms up. I thought: 'Side to side he'll get this' so I went straight for his face hoping he'd move out of the way! Straight down the middle.

Getty Images

"Out-of-body moment is the best way to describe it. I never felt the crowd at that point, but I did feel the pressure of the situation. It becomes a bit about you at that point.

"When Didier scored, it was chaos. The best night of my footballing life. It was an incredible night. For many a year, we'd be trying to win it, we'd lost finals, semi-finals, and it felt like the last chance for this group."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube