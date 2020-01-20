Frank Lampard: Newcastle United defeat 'wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive'

Frank Lampard has come to the defence of his side following the defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Isaac Hayden grabbed a last-gasp goal, which Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to keep out, to hand the Magpies all three points at St. James' Park.

Despite having much of the ball, Chelsea were unable to convert that into clear-cut chances and goals, as they left Newcastle empty-handed, but still five points clear in fourth.

Ahead of the London derby with Arsenal, Lampard defended his players' performances.

"Yeah, and I certainly felt for them because it wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive," Lampard said on the defeat to Newcastle.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides the Chelsea team news ahead of Arsenal clash.

----------

"We pushed for big, big parts of the game and I won’t keep saying the same things. But when we had chances we didn’t take them, that’s clear, and that would have won us the game, for sure.

"It would have changed the dynamic when you leave a team still in the game, what can happen did happen. We didn’t defend the cross right, we maybe should have headed it away and maybe saved it with Kepa with the chance. So those little moments are crucial.

"There is no point me being negative about that. I would be negative if I felt there was a lack of effort or something missing, but there wasn’t. They gave everything and it just go for us on the day."

----------

Can Chelsea bounce back against Arsenal on Tuesday, or will the Gunners damn Frank Lampard's side to their ninth defeat of the season in the Premier League?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube