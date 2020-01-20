Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard: Newcastle United defeat 'wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive'

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has come to the defence of his side following the defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend. 

Isaac Hayden grabbed a last-gasp goal, which Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to keep out, to hand the Magpies all three points at St. James' Park. 

Despite having much of the ball, Chelsea were unable to convert that into clear-cut chances and goals, as they left Newcastle empty-handed, but still five points clear in fourth.

Ahead of the London derby with Arsenal, Lampard defended his players' performances.

"Yeah, and I certainly felt for them because it wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive," Lampard said on the defeat to Newcastle.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides the Chelsea team news ahead of Arsenal clash.

----------

"We pushed for big, big parts of the game and I won’t keep saying the same things. But when we had chances we didn’t take them, that’s clear, and that would have won us the game, for sure.

"It would have changed the dynamic when you leave a team still in the game, what can happen did happen. We didn’t defend the cross right, we maybe should have headed it away and maybe saved it with Kepa with the chance. So those little moments are crucial. 

"There is no point me being negative about that. I would be negative if I felt there was a lack of effort or something missing, but there wasn’t. They gave everything and it just go for us on the day."

----------

Can Chelsea bounce back against Arsenal on Tuesday, or will the Gunners damn Frank Lampard's side to their ninth defeat of the season in the Premier League?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea versus Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday 21st January will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Mikel Arteta's already had an effect at Arsenal, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has highlighted the effect Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since arriving at the club in December.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Newcastle defeat

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has come to the defence of Blues no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard couldn't keep out Isaac Hayden's late winner for Newcastle United at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses' Chelsea futures

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the futures of Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refuses to rule out move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has admitted he is an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, after it was announced that the Uruguayan has handed in a transfer request.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms there is 'nothing imminent' on incomings at Chelsea

The January transfer is two thirds of the way through and Chelsea have yet to complete any business despite being successful in their transfer ban appeal.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news: Reece James in contention to face Arsenal, Marcos Alonso available

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Tuesday's London derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Injury news: Frank Lampard provides update on Reece James ahead of Arsenal

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the fitness of Reece James after the defender was recently forced off through injury.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea 'welcome' London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea receive Reece James boost after scans reveal 'minor bruising' on knee

Chelsea have received an injury boost concerning full-back Reece James after scans revealed the extent of the damage picked up against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono