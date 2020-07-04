Absolute Chelsea
N'Golo Kante injury update: Frank Lampard expects Chelsea midfielder to miss Crystal Palace match after hamstring problem

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard expects N'Golo Kante to miss Chelsea's next game against Crystal Palace through injury.

The Frenchman will have a scan on his hamstring after he was forced off in the late stages of their 3-0 win against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. 

Chelsea cruised to victory against the Hornets as they boosted their Champions League hopes, but it wasn't all positive for Lampard's side.

Kante was substituted for Billy Gilmour after feeling his hamstring and Lampard has confirmed he is a major doubt for Tuesday's clash against city neighbours Crystal Palace. 

"He has a small hamstring injury which he will have a scan on tomorrow to see how bad it is. We are hoping it is small, that is what I've been told so far." 

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (16)
Frank Lampard got a win on his one-year anniversary of being in charge at Chelsea against Watford.

"After the scan we will know tomorrow. I'm guessing it will be a problem for Crystal Palace on Tuesday."

The Blues midfield looked comfortable in west London as Mason Mount and Ross Barkley both produced stellar performance, which saw Barkley bag a goal late on.

However Mount was awarded the Man of the Match award and admitted his surprise at getting the accolade. 

"I’m quite surprised I got man of the match, to be fair! I was just trying to keep the ball and keep it ticking over. Ross got a goal and an assist.

"But it was a brilliant performance. We spoke before the game that we needed to have a reaction and show what we can do. It was a must-win game and we did that."

----------

