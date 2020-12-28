Frank Lampard: Nobody let me down in 1-1 Aston Villa draw

Frank Lampard has said he saw a reaction from his Chelsea side during their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea were held in west London after Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead in the 34th minute with an excellent header in the bottom corner.

But the Blues were pulled back as Anwar El Ghazi was left free at the back post to volley past Edouard Mendy in the second-half.

Olivier Giroud giving Chelsea a first-half lead. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea have only one win in their last five games now, but Lampard believes nobody let him down after seeing a reaction from their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

"I saw a reaction today in terms of the performance from my players," said Lampard.

"Nobody let me down today, the attitude was great and I think we just didn’t quite get the rub of the green.

"We put in a lot of effort and a lot of work-rate against a really solid and organised team. Obviously we want to win the game, especially being at home but I saw a lot more positives from my side today.

Chelsea had to settle for a draw after Anwar El Ghazi's second-half equaliser. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I thought a lot of our play was really good. We had chances late on too, Chilly almost scores an incredible goal at the end and Timo has a good opportunity too.

"When things aren’t quite going for you, you have to dig in through those moments. A month ago, we’d probably win that game. We need that little bit of self-belief to fight through this but I certainly can’t ask for much more from the way my players worked today."

