Frank Lampard nominated for November Premier League Manager of the Month award

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been included on the shortlist for November's Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Lampard's side currently sit third in the league and enjoyed an unbeaten November domestically - winning two and drawing one.

They bagged a 4-1 win against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge before beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the north east. Chelsea ended the month with a goalless draw against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in west London.

Chelsea cruised to victory against Sheffield United at the start of November. (Photo by Peter Cziborra - Pool/Getty Images)

Lampard's side saw their results recognised with the Blues boss among the four-man shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Month for November.

Jose Mourinho [Tottenham Hotspur], David Moyes [West Ham United], and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer [Manchester United] have also been nominated for November's award.

Voting for the award ends at 6pm [UK[ on Monday 7 December.

----------

