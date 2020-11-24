Frank Lampard has been nominated for the Globe Soccer 2001-2020 Player of the Century Award.

The current Chelsea boss has seen his playing days for most notably Chelsea and then New York City FC and Manchester City highlighted.

During Lampard's career, it saw him become Chelsea's all-time highest goalscorer with 211 goals.

Lampard won three Premier League titles, a Champions League, four FA Cup's, two League Cup's and the Europe League.

Former Blues Arjen Robben, Andriy Shevchenko and Mohamed Salah have also been nominated for the award.

Full list of nominees:

Andrea Pirlo, Andres Iniesta, Andriy Shevchenko, Arjen Robben, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Fabio Cannavaro, Francesco Totti, Frank Lampard, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Kaká, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Luís Figo, Manuel Neuer, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Philipp Lahm, Robert Lewandowski, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Steven Gerrard, Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

You can vote for your 'Player of the Century' here.

