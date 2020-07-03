Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard nominated for June Premier League Manager of the Month award

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for June. 

Lampard is up for the award after the Blues went unbeaten in the league in June, winning 2-1 against Aston Villa and Manchester City. 

Results in March were also taken into consideration after the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt for three months. 

chelsea-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)

This sees the Blues' 4-0 thrashing against Everton at Stamford Bridge recognised, which saw Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud all get on the scoresheet. It also meant Chelsea claimed their first clean sheet in over two months. 

----------

Full list of nominees:

Nuno Espirito Santo [Wolves]

P5 | W4 | D1 | L0​ | GF7 | GA2 | GD+5

Steve Bruce [Newcastle United]

P3 | W2 | D1 | L0​ | GF5 | GA1 | GD+4

Record: Frank Lampard [Chelsea]

P3 | W3 | D0 | L0​ | GF8 | GA2 | GD+6

Record: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer [Manchester United]

P5 | W3 | D2 | L0​ | GF10 | GA2 | GD+8

----------

You can vote here for Frank Lampard - voting closes on Monday 6 July [UK]. 

The Manager of the Month will be announced on Friday 10 July.

----------

