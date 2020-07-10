Frank Lampard refuses to be drawn on Kai Havertz to Chelsea speculation

Chelsea are hot favourites to land Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer but Frank Lampard is remaining coy on any speculation.

The 21-year-old is said to want to leave the German side this summer, with an agreement already in place, and Chelsea are the frontrunners.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also showed interest but are unable to act on any interest until next summer which puts the Blues firmly in charge.

It has been speculated that Chelsea are ready to match the asking price of £89.8 million but Lampard wants to focus on the remainder of the season and not on any new incomings.

"Unfortunately it's another answer from me that that is not something I want to broach at this moment in time," he told the media on Friday on Havertz.

"My focus is completely on the game so I don't want to give you any ifs buts or maybes for the summer - my focus has to be on the here and no."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League after climbing above Leicester City following the narrow 3-2 win against city counterparts Crystal Palace and have four games left to play in the league, with a semi-final clash against Manchester United coming up in the FA Cup as well as a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been acquired this summer and are expected to join up with the club at some stage in July.

----------

