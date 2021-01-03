NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard 'not concerned' about Chelsea sack following Man City defeat

Frank Lampard isn't worried about his job as Chelsea manager after his side were beaten again in the Premier League on Sunday evening by Manchester City.

A lacklustre Chelsea were swept away by a clinical City attack in the first-half as Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne handed the Blues their fourth defeat in six games.

Reports surfaced that Lampard's job is under 'serious threat', a consequence of the purple patch in Chelsea's recent form. 

However, Lampard wasn't too concerned about his position and expects 'periods of difficulty'.

"I am not going to speak for the people above or the board," Lampard said post-match as quoted by Goal.

"I can't answer about my contract, the run and the difficult results, I can only speak as the manager of the club.

"I am not concerned on that. I just spoke to the team after the game about how I expected periods of difficulty. I know it doesn't come easy.

"A month ago, people were discussing when was I going to get a new contract. Pressure remains constant. My job is to keep working and pick up the players.

"I had tough periods last year. Maybe I had some mitigating circumstances so people didn't view them the same but I had a really good run in November and we lost three home games in December that we controlled.

"We lost 1-0, 2-0, 1-0 and to me they felt tough and rough. I am a perfectionist who wants the best for this club.

"The first person who puts on the pressure is me. At times, last year, I wanted to push and be even better than fourth, even though I felt it was an achievement considering the ban and the youth in the squad.

"This season the 16-game unbeaten run was something I was always trying to temper as it went on. We breezed through our Champions League group.

"I didn't take much notice of that because I felt that with the players and the way they were playing that we should get through and we showed some really good form."

