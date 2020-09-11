Frank Lampard has brushed off all Premier League title talk for the new season which kicks off this weekend.

Chelsea are looking to build on the foundations set in Lampard's first season in charge in west London last year, which saw them claim a top four spot and a run into the FA Cup final.

They're looking to improve this time round at Stamford Bridge, and that has been aided by the arrivals of seven new signing.

Lampard hasn't just added for the sake of squad depth, the Blues have added quality amongst their ranks with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.

But following the heavy spend in the summer window, Lampard was quizzed on whether Chelsea should be closing the gap this year to Liverpool and Manchester City to challenge for the title.

"I'm not interested in other people; other people can talk about whether we challenge or not," said Lampard ahead of league opener against Brighton.

"For me, we finished a lot of points behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the last two seasons, as has everybody else, that's the way that the league has gone.

"So we have to first look at closing the gap, and build confidence, by getting the team working well together.

"I'm not jumping ahead and making any predictions on us."

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday 14 September to face Brighton and Hove Albion, which gets underway at 20:15 [UK].

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube