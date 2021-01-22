Frank Lampard 'not listening' to speculation of who could succeed him at Chelsea

Frank Lampard is ignoring all speculation linking other managers to the job at Chelsea as the pressure grows.

Chelsea are in a purple patch - five defeats in their last eight in the Premier League, it's a concerning look for the Blues right now.

Two wins against Morecambe and Fulham halted the dismal form but they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday, which reignited the burning flame hanging over Chelsea.

Lampard's under the most pressure he has ever been as manager of Chelsea, and the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl have all been linked with replacing Lampard.

But the Chelsea boss acknowledges the pressure of being Chelsea manager but isn't listening to any of the speculation regarding his job.

"I don't listen to it," said Lampard on speculation.

"It's only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something, but I don't do that.

"I'm not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club, but I just do my job, it doesn't matter to me."

Chelsea's performances have been poor which has led them to lose games, and Lampard was quizzed on what was a bigger concern - the results of the performances.

"I think they go hand in hand sometimes don't they. Results are what you get measured on on the outside.

"Recently we haven't got as many points as we want."

